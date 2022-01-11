Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.