Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

ARCC stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

