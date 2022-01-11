Keybank National Association OH Sells 900 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of AngioDynamics worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 15.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $413,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 30.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 228,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ANGO stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $876.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.