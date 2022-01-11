KeyCorp Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $620.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $725.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.50.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $539.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.