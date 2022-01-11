Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $426.24. 407,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,948. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

