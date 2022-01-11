Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.66. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

