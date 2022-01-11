Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $857,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.78.

Square stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 150,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,545. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

