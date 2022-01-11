Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $657,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares during the period.

BATS:GSEW traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,220 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44.

