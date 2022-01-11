Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 117,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 439,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,544. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.