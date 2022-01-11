Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 709 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. 319,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,611,127. The company has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

