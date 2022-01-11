Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

