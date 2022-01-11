Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.17 ($52.47).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.