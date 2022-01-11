Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $685.70 million and the highest is $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 362,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.