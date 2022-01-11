Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $685.70 million and the highest is $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 362,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

