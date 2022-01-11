Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krones has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.25 ($111.65).

Krones stock opened at €89.90 ($102.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -282.08. Krones has a 52 week low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is €94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.88.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

