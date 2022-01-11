Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.55. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

