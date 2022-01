Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.65

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.65 ($25.74) and traded as high as €24.32 ($27.64). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.22 ($27.52), with a volume of 57,554 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.65.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

