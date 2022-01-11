Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of Latch stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Latch has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Latch will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $44,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.