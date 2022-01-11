Lee Hsien Yang Acquires 773 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,332.58).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 127.66 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.33. The stock has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.20).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.57) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.13) to GBX 177 ($2.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.83).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

