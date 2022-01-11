LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.81 Million

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report sales of $248.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 227.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $805.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.00 million to $806.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. 3,801,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,502. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $472,174. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $20,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

