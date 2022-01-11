Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

