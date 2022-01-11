Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.95. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $178,731,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $111,802,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 602,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

