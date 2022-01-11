Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 67,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,691 shares.The stock last traded at $36.96 and had previously closed at $36.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after buying an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.