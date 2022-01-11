LINK Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.05 or 0.00318094 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $813.00 million and $3.58 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.02 or 0.07502940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,438.28 or 0.99224010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003107 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

