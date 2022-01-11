Linker Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

