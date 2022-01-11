Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

LYV stock opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

