Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

NYSE:LMT opened at $363.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.