Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.71 or 0.07549802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.13 or 0.99594393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

