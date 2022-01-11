Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 23,356 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.24% of TJX Companies worth $187,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

