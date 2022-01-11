Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 393,449 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,449 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Hilton Worldwide worth $147,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,143.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

