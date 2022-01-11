Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 867,401 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $282,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 97,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Shares of CZR opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

