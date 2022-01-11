Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $195,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $979.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $873.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $922.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

