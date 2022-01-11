Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 34,935 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $342,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $318.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $323.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

