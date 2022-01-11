Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 257,187 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,187 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $160,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

SYY stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

