Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $11,974,000.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

