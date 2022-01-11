Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

NYSE OSK opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

