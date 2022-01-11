Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,459 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cutera worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,587,000.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $657.41 million, a P/E ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

