Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Park Aerospace worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

