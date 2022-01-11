Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,244,000 after acquiring an additional 539,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,328,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

