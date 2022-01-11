Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $481.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $654.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $411.58 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

