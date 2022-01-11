Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600,180 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

