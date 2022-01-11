Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 46,302 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,302 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

