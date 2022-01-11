Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.48.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.90. The company had a trading volume of 816,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,609. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

