Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 2nd

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

LXFR stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $532.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

