LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €855.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MC. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €730.25 ($829.83).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €702.70 ($798.52) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €712.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €675.77. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

