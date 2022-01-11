Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 93 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,134 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.26. 58,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,546. The stock has a market cap of $251.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.92. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

