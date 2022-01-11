Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 557 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.58. 39,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,319. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

