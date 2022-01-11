Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,921,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $204.83 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

