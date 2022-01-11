LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 114,455 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $135,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,750,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

