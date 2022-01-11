Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 7,540 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after buying an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.94 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.