Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 59 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,005.07.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,543.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,725.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,773.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

